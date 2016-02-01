PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China Minerals Mining and its subsidiary Cassiar Gold Corp have filed a petition with the Supreme Court of British Columbia that seeks to reverse a portion of the British Columbia government's transfer of Crown land near the Yukon border in northern British Columbia to the Kaska Dena Council. (bit.ly/1SmwZvD)

** The rout in commodities has hit men harder than women in Alberta. Nearly 16,000 men in the western province have been laid off from September 2014 through the end of last year. Meanwhile, 22,800 women have found new positions over the same period, according to Statistics Canada. (bit.ly/1SmxjKV)

** The Canadian government is busy promoting its defense industry in Kuwait even as a United Nations report accuses a Saudi-led coalition, which includes Kuwait, of "widespread and systematic" bombing of civilians in Yemen. (bit.ly/1SmxUwk)

NATIONAL POST

** A class action lawsuit against Valeant Pharmaceuticals has alleged that the makers of Cold-FX sat for years on a study that suggested Canada's most popular cold and flu remedy was no more effective than a placebo in treating symptoms of the viruses. Valeant owns the product after buying Edmonton's Afexa Life Sciences in 2011. (bit.ly/1Kl7zM2)

** British Columbia's top court has torpedoed a popular consumer loyalty rewards program for pharmacies, a sort of frequent flyer plan for prescription drug users, over fears it can be abused to the detriment of health. (bit.ly/1Kl7Gat) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)