PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** When German regulators on Sunday essentially shut down Maple Bank GmbH, the German subsidiary of Maple Financial Group of Canada, following ongoing investigations into its trading activities, National Bank of Canada's quick response showed that the move was no surprise. The bank, which owns a 24.9-per-cent stake in the parent company, immediately announced that it was taking a $165-million reserve against the full value of its investment, which will appear in the bank's first quarter results at the end of the month. (bit.ly/1PJRlMZ)

** Bernard Callebaut, the head of the company behind Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut, which he and investors acquired out of receivership in 2010, is opening a new manufacturing facility in an industrial area of Calgary, just as the local economy is in the throes of its worst downturn in years. (bit.ly/1UXJNGt)

** Canada has seen the most production curtailed in response to depressed prices of any major oil producer, a leading consultancy said Friday, though many companies in Western Canada and elsewhere are willing to record an operating loss to keep some revenue flowing. (bit.ly/1Pdl2nY)

NATIONAL POST

** The economic shift from West to East is accelerating, with another month of job losses in Alberta and gains in Ontario and trade numbers that show non-energy exports are gaining steam. (bit.ly/1SxjIAv)

** BlackBerry Ltd confirmed another round of layoffs on Friday, this time affecting 75 employees in Sunrise, Florida and about 125 in Canada. (bit.ly/1QQeSuL) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)