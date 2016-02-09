PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bay Street lawyer Mitchell Finkelstein has launched an appeal of an Ontario Securities Commission ruling that he tipped a long-time friend about pending takeover deals, arguing the regulator made "impermissible inferences" in a ruling "based entirely on circumstantial evidence." (bit.ly/1SFzrOb)

** Goodwill Industries of Toronto, Eastern, Central and Northern Ontario, Goodwill's defunct Toronto-based chapter that suddenly closed last month and laid off 430 employees, is filing for bankruptcy in an attempt to restructure and even reopen some of its thrift stores. (bit.ly/20lDygY)

** Canadian investors are digging in their heels on both sides of the A$9 billion ($6.33 billion) tug-of-war for port and rail company Asciano Ltd - and the latest development shows neither side is backing down. On Monday, the months-long talks to acquire the Melbourne-based company took a turn as a revised offer from an Australian consortium became the new preference of the board of directors, putting previous board favorite Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP on unsteady ground.

NATIONAL POST

** Interest rates should not be the only tool to promote financial stability, the Bank of Canada's Timothy Lane said, amid worries of highly indebted consumers and frothy housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver. (bit.ly/20lGv12)

** Tahoe Resources Inc's friendly $945 million deal to buy Lake Shore Gold Corp is being viewed as a logical transaction that addresses challenges faced by both companies. Tahoe gets to diversify into Canada, increase its growth profile and reduce exposure to Guatemala, a very challenging jurisdiction. Lake Shore, meanwhile, can develop its projects quickly without worrying about diluting shareholders or taking on more debt. (bit.ly/1QoRVfj) ($1 = A$1.42) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)