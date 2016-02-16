PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The University of British Columbia's board of governors has rejected a proposal by faculty and students to sell off investments related to oil, gas and coal, marking the latest blow for a national movement to rid university endowments of their involvement in fossil-fuel industries. (bit.ly/20B3tBq)

** British Columbia will introduce new measures to improve the collection of data around real estate transactions, which will then be shared with the Canada Revenue Agency, information Finance Minister Mike de Jong said on Monday. (bit.ly/1mEf3hT)

NATIONAL POST

** Analysts believe aircraft maker Bombardier could report a significant decline in year-over-year aircraft deliveries and net orders when it releases Q4 results on Wednesday, as it struggles with a weak market for business jets and an ongoing order drought for its CSeries jetliner. (bit.ly/1OdEqgE)

** As politicians coast to coast engage in a war of words over the safety of TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline, Canada's pipeline industry association is working to build confidence by holding meetings with first responders to drum up more grass-roots support, particularly in Quebec. (bit.ly/1Vjr7RR) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)