PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Investment by automakers in Canada doubled last year from 2014 levels, but the country failed to win any of the three new assembly plants that were announced for North America. (bit.ly/1R7Fbwn)

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau says balancing the books is now a long-term goal, providing further evidence that the Liberal government is backing away from its pledge to erase the deficit before the next election. (bit.ly/1Q0Y3OR)

** The British Columbia government used its balanced budget on Tuesday as leverage to wrestle with the country's hottest real estate market, introducing tax incentives designed to spur housing construction. (bit.ly/1SRIETq)

NATIONAL POST

** After a bizarre appointment snafu that blew up a normally secretive process, Ontario finally has a permanent ombudsman in Paul Dube, who will formally assume the role on April 1. (bit.ly/1PEXdFW)

** Hundreds of maple syrup producers braved snow and freezing rain in Quebec City on Tuesday to march on the National Assembly in protest against a new government report that they say, if implemented, will ruin their industry. (bit.ly/1Q10PDx) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)