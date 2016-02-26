FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Feb 26
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Feb 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario has driven down its deficit to C$4.3 billion ($3.18 billion), but the fiscal good news hinges on economic circumstances beyond the province's control, extra financial help from the federal Liberal government and a one-time cash injection from privatizing Hydro One Ltd. (bit.ly/1oMhAbZ)

** AltaGas Ltd has halted plans to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from British Columbia's north coast amid a worldwide glut of the fuel. AltaGas and its partners in the Douglas Channel LNG project fell short of their goal of signing sufficient long-term contracts with Asian buyers to take delivery of LNG in what the industry calls "off-take". (bit.ly/1oMhCR7)

** Export Development Canada is designating C$750 million to provide financial services, including loans and guarantees, to small and medium-sized Canadian energy firms trying to weather the oil price drop. (bit.ly/1oMhKzP)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc's biggest CSeries customer Republic Airways Holdings Inc has filed for bankruptcy protection in New York, citing a nationwide pilot shortage that has weighed on revenue. (bit.ly/1oMi0z2)

** Catalyst Capital Group Inc, a minority shareholder of Corus Entertainment Inc, said Corus was paying up to $858 million more than it should to acquire related company Shaw Media Inc, and has proposed a set of new terms that it says it would be willing to accept. (bit.ly/1oMioNU) ($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.