FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 29
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Enbridge Inc's Chief Executive Al Monaco says his company is aiming to invest $1 billion a year in natural gas and renewable energy projects, as it looks to rebalance its earnings away from oil over the longer term and take advantage of the global push to a lower-carbon economy. (bit.ly/1KXycHt)

** Wealth managers are bracing for a busy day even though fewer Canadians say they plan to drop cash into registered retirement savings plans this year in the wake of the market turmoil. A recent Bank of Montreal study found that 61 percent of Canadians intend to a make a contribution to their RRSP accounts by the deadline, down slightly from 64 percent last year. (bit.ly/1KXyUEu)

** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has spent more than half-a-million dollars on private flights in the past five years, but her office is defending the expense as necessary, saying that it falls within the annual budget. More than $65,000 was spent on charter flights between Vancouver and Kelowna since July 2013, when Clark was elected the MLA for Westside-Kelowna in a by-election. (bit.ly/1KXAF4z) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.