FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 2
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's oil-battered economy in 2015 grew at less than half the pace of 2014, Statistics Canada reported, as a return to sluggish growth in the fourth quarter punctuated a disappointing year. (bit.ly/1L5vRdE)

** Nexen Energy ULC, the Calgary-based company acquired by China's CNOOC Ltd more than three years ago, says it has cut 120 jobs in Canada. (bit.ly/1L5uxYb)

NATIONAL POST

** A former adviser at RBC Dominion Securities Inc and Scotia Capital Inc is alleged to have "impersonated his clients" at a firm he started after settling disciplinary actions in connection with his work at the two major banks. (bit.ly/1L5zaBy)

** Existing home sales continue to stall in the oilpatch, prompting a request from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) for sellers to compromise on pricing. CREB reported there were 1,127 units sold in the city in February, a 6.63 percent drop from a year ago and 37 percent below the long-term average for the month. (bit.ly/1L5reAl) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.