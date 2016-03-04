FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 4
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd is looking into former Quebec premier Jean Charest's activities in favour of the Energy East pipeline, including an offer to the Prime Minister's Office to organize a meeting with officials from TransCanada Corp (bit.ly/1nkPnXT)

** Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won agreement from the premiers on a broad strategy to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and build Canada's clean economy, but could not gather enough support for a national minimum carbon price. (bit.ly/1nkPxyB)

NATIONAL POST

** Despite signs of life in oil prices, companies in Calgary continue to retrench, cutting jobs, shutting in production and scaling back spending plans. Repsol Oil and Gas Canada Inc, the company formally known as Talisman Energy, said it would lay off 10 percent to 15 percent of its staff over the course of the week, but would not give a specific number. (bit.ly/1nkOQ8j)

** Crowley Holdings Inc, an Alaskan company engaged in distributing liquefied natural gas, has applied for an export permit to the National Energy Board, adding to the growing list of companies seeking to ship surplus Canadian natural gas to energy-hungry markets. (bit.ly/1nkP6nZ) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.