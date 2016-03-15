FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 15
March 15, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The largest shareholder in Postmedia Network Canada Corp is soliciting offers to sell its stake in the media company, signalling a potential shift in the ownership of Canada's biggest chain of newspapers. (bit.ly/1pk4Nx5)

** Federal prison authorities are under criminal investigation for possible illegal surveillance, The Globe and Mail has learned. The probe centres on Correctional Service Canada's use of a dragnet surveillance device inside a penitentiary. (bit.ly/1Uvs8rs)

NATIONAL POST

** London's city council has lambasted Bombardier Inc for "duping" the British capital into awarding it a train-signalling contract that it was incapable of delivering, creating "nothing short of a disaster" for the London Underground. (bit.ly/1UvsKNB)

** Low oil prices could cost Canada's federally owned mortgage insurer C$7 billion ($5.23 billion) a year in lost profits, though the organization's top executive said Monday the oil price collapse will not drain its capital to unsustainable levels. (bit.ly/1RiCUlI)

** Airfares are falling across the globe but that isn't affecting the financial performance of North America's airlines, according to a new report by the International Air Transport Association. (bit.ly/1V8KLSG) ($1 = 1.3390 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
