PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 24

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal broadcast regulator has cleared the way for Corus Entertainment Inc's C$2.65 billion ($2.00 billion) acquisition of Shaw Media Inc, removing the final obstacle to a deal that endured a public dissection at the hands of shareholders. (bit.ly/1RAPkp2)

** Eldorado Gold Corp has swung to a big loss in the fourth quarter and for the year as a whole, citing huge impairment charges totalling more than C$1.5 billion in 2015.(bit.ly/1MnkP3I)

** Quebec's securities regulator has laid charges in the biggest insider-trading investigation in Canadian history against David Baazov, the CEO of Amaya Inc.(bit.ly/1LGxbnz)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc's funding talks with the federal government are "progressing to plan," but the company will be just fine even if it doesn't receive any support, according to the head of the CSeries program Rob Dewar.(bit.ly/1Sj0ls8)

** Investors in convertible debentures have won a significant victory which became official this week when Premium Brands Holdings Corp raised C$75 million by way of an offering of 4.65 percent five-year converts.(bit.ly/1Rzf3bn)

** Pebble Technology Corp, the U.S. smartwatch company founded by a University of Waterloo graduate, is laying off one quarter of its staff, the company said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1MnmWVf) ($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)