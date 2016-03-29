FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 29
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Gareth Joyce, president of Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc, has resigned after less than three months on the job. (bit.ly/1pHazsM)

** Canadian Craigslist rival VarageSale's Chief executive, Carl Mercier, said on Monday that he was promoting Andrew Sider to CEO, while he would take on the job of chief product officer. (bit.ly/1pHb4CY)

** Sick days are costing Ontario school boards C$1 billion ($758.90 million) a year, according to a report by School Boards' Co-operative Inc. (bit.ly/1pHbjho)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian miner Columbus Gold Corp launched a proxy fight against Eastmain Resources Inc on Monday. (bit.ly/1pHbNEn)

** In his zeal to investigate reports of rampant harassment in the workplace, RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson was formally accused of being a bully. The 2012 allegation prompted the then public safety minister Steven Blaney to probe Paulson's conduct and force the commissioner to apologize for exercising "bad judgment." (bit.ly/1UStrlq) ($1 = 1.3177 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.