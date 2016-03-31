FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 31
March 31, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The aftershocks of the commodities price collapse, already plucking C$1,800 a year out of Canadians' pockets, could persist for more than two years and permanently impair the economy, according to the Bank of Canada. (bit.ly/1PHh6J2)

** As Dollarama Inc prepares to raise its top prices to C$4 from C$3 amid steeper purchasing costs, the retailer has found new meaning in the lowly toothpick. (bit.ly/1SAGYL8)

NATIONAL POST

** Five oil-producing economies are on the verge of collapse if oil prices do not stabilize soon, according to RBC Capital Markets. (bit.ly/1RLZd0h)

** Kinross Gold Corp finally has a workable development plan for its long-troubled Tasiast mine. The Toronto-based miner greenlighted the first phase of a two-step expansion plan at Tasiast on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1ZMMv4c)

** Jeff Melanson, CEO of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, has resigned - mired in a messy courtroom battle with his estranged wife, Eleanor McCain, that involves sordid allegations of deception and sexual improprieties. (bit.ly/1UV8573) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
