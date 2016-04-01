FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 1
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A deal that would combine Essar Steel Algoma Inc and U.S. Steel Canada into a single steel maker is emerging as a potential path out of creditor protection for the two companies. (bit.ly/22Usm1B)

** Brian Porter, Chief Executive of Bank of Nova Scotia said that the bank's C$2 billion($1.53 billion) annual investment for technology was used for a wide array of things, including defense from cyber attacks. (bit.ly/1M5CY6p)

** Rogers Communications Inc will offer Sportsnet Now - an app that streams the live feeds from Sportsnet's main regional TV stations, plus its One and 360 networks - as a separate online subscription costing C$24.99 a month, starting April 1. (bit.ly/1MZ0sVv)

NATIONAL POST

** The sale of Quebec restaurant chain Groupe St-Hubert Inc is a good news story for the province, Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Léger said Thursday. (bit.ly/1RQyRKD)

** The phase-out of coal-fired power generation in Alberta will begin in 2018, not the mandated 2030 deadline, the president of the Coal Association of Canada said Thursday. (bit.ly/1SrifGM)

** An overwhelming majority of Canadians believes psychological suffering on its own should never be grounds for granting a doctor-assisted death, according to a survey by Angus Reid Institute survey. (bit.ly/1RQB2xH) ($1 = 1.3037 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.