PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 6
April 6, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal agency responsible for monitoring money laundering across the country said that it has fined a Canadian bank more than C$1.1 million for failing to report a suspicious transaction, a hefty penalty that is designed to send a message of deterrence in the financial sector. (bit.ly/1RXzCSa)

** Canadians will be shut out from a landmark deal that the National Football League has struck to live-stream Thursday night games for free online through Twitter during the coming season. (bit.ly/25KCZmz)

** The privatization of Hydro One will most likely be completed before Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals face re-election in 2018, the man in charge of the sell-off said. (bit.ly/1UI0fhe)

** Hudson's Bay Co is racing to add robots to its Toronto distribution centre that handles e-commerce orders, betting that the investment will give it an edge in the retail digital wars. (bit.ly/1TBzk5E)

NATIONAL POST

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc stock saw a double-digit surge after the company's ad-hoc committee announced it had not identified any additional items that need restating following its review of the controversial Philidor specialty pharmacy. (bit.ly/1MR2oVr)

** An arbitration tribunal has ordered the Venezuelan government to pay $1.386 billion to Canadian miner Crystallex International Corp, saying the state caused all of Crystallex's investments "to become worthless". (bit.ly/1SPiEFs) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

