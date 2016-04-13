FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 13
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion has quietly issued export permits for the bulk of the shipments tied to a controversial C$15 billion ($11.72 billion) sale of combat vehicles to Saudi Arabia, a crucial green light for the deal that many thought had already been granted. (bit.ly/1S4VmcD)

** The issues of environmental liabilities and pension deficits of U.S. Steel Canada Inc, a unit of U.S. Steel Corp , must be settled during the current bankruptcy protection process, says one of the potential buyers of the Canadian steelmaker. (bit.ly/1qQlwt2)

** Canada's oil industry expects to continue struggling until prices rise significantly toward the end of 2016, after which production and investment - at least in conventional oil fields - will ramp up quickly. (bit.ly/1V0KS3M)

NATIONAL POST

** The dearth of Canadian teams in the National Hockey League playoffs has left thousands of hockey fans dejected, and it is also expected to take a small bite out of the bottom line of Rogers Communications Inc, the company that paid millions for the right to broadcast those games. (bit.ly/1MtFdR7)

** Backers of the proposed Energy East oil pipeline said too much Canadian capital was flowing out of the country to purchase foreign oil, when it should be benefiting economies across the country. (bit.ly/1S9IZy9) ($1 = C$1.28) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.