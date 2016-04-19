FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 19
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** General Motors of Canada Ltd, a unit of General Motors Co , is establishing a separate Canadian head office for its Cadillac division as part of plans to return to the downtown Toronto core with a new complex that will also house a sales outlet for some of the company's brands. (bit.ly/1SWPzFS)

** Jean-Pierre Blais, the chairman of Canada's telecom regulator, delivered an unusual statement in the middle of a public hearing, calling on governments as well as the telecom industry to contribute to the development of a "coherent national broadband strategy." (bit.ly/1SWPL7U)

NATIONAL POST

** Several groups of indigenous activists have occupied the offices of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada in Toronto and staged a sit-in in Winnipeg, demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a northern Ontario community struggling with a recent spate of suicide attempts. (bit.ly/1SWQd6i)

** Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc, by urging shareholders to reject a proposal to boost transparency of its lobbying activity and funding, is guaranteeing a spotlight on the usually secretive practice at its annual shareholder meeting next week. (bit.ly/1SWQrKo)

** The evidence that Sino-Forest Corp's former chief executive committed fraud and deceived investors is iron-clad, the Ontario Securities Commission argued on Monday as it began wrapping up its long-running case against Allen Chan and four other executives. (bit.ly/1SWQwOd) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
