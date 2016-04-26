PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr assured Albertans on Monday that he recognizes the importance of building oil pipelines to new export markets, although analysts question how much additional capacity is needed as depressed prices result in lower forecasts for oil-sands production. (bit.ly/1MVslDt)

** Mayor Don Iveson said Edmonton's economy is due for a rebranding as he unveiled plans on Monday to market the struggling city as Canada's hub for health innovation. (bit.ly/1QyjD8P)

** Bombardier Inc has cut by more than half the number of streetcars it is promising to deliver to Toronto this year, the latest in a series of delays that has left the Toronto Transit Commission head and city politicians outraged. (bit.ly/1QyhYju)

** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she discussed with members of the federal cabinet the possibility of the Northern Gateway pipeline being rerouted to a different port in British Columbia, as multiple sources say Enbridge Inc is quietly examining potential alternatives for a new endpoint, including Prince Rupert. (bit.ly/1QyijTu)

** Keeping businesses in the family is good for the economy and Canada should encourage it, Cogeco Inc Chief Executive Louis Audet said during a speech at Toronto's Canadian Club on Monday. (bit.ly/1Qyj3b4) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)