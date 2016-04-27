FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 27
April 27, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's biggest oil sands producers - Suncor Energy Inc , Cenovus Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Royal Dutch Shell Plc - are in discussions with some leading environmental groups in an effort to parlay the companies' support for Alberta's climate policy into reduced opposition to the industry and its proposed pipelines. (bit.ly/1pEvBI2)

** Alberta's Finance Minister Joe Ceci vowed to win back the province's top investment-grade rating after suffering two credit downgrades this month. (bit.ly/1pEwXCI)

NATIONAL POST

** Justin Trudeau maintains the Great Bear Rainforest is no place for an oil pipeline - as Enbridge Inc examines possible alternatives to Kitimat in British Columbia, as endpoints for Northern Gateway - but sources say the prime minister isn't necessarily rejecting Prince Rupert as a possible marine oil port. (bit.ly/1pExZyH)

** Husky Energy Inc will wait for a return to stability in the oil business before restoring investment and dividends, CEO Asim Ghosh said Tuesday. (bit.ly/1pEz49s) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
