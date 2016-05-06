PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario school boards wanting to buy properties from other boards will be forced to pay as much as private developers do in some areas under new provincial rules that are causing divisions in the education sector. (bit.ly/23uhm5)

** The Supreme Court of Canada has closed the door on an application by Nortel Networks Corp's U.S. bondholders to try to make a claim for extra interest payments on their $4 billion of outstanding notes. (bit.ly/23ui57e)

** Conservative MPs who voted to support the Trudeau government's physician-assisted-dying bill as it makes its way to committee for further study say they did so on the word of their constituents - with some even pushing for more people to be eligible than the Liberal legislation currently allows. (bit.ly/1UEcT09)

NATIONAL POST

** The head of Canada Revenue Agency says the federal body is in the midst of a "blitz" on the Isle of Man tax scheme that heightened public and regulatory concerns over offshore accounts. (bit.ly/23ulnaF)

** The liquidity crisis at First Quantum Minerals Ltd is largely over, company executives said on Thursday, though there is still a lot of work required to improve the balance sheet. (bit.ly/23ulDGB)

** The shut down of energy facilities accelerated on Thursday, taking off line about 1 million barrels - close to 40 percent - of Alberta's daily oilsands production, as a wildfire that started near Fort McMurray spread south to new producing areas. (bit.ly/23ulFyl) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)