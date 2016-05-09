FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 9
May 9, 2016 / 11:02 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's oil sands have been spared a direct hit from the devastating wildfire that forced the shutdown of more than 1 million barrels per day of production, but it remains unclear when companies can restart operations. (bit.ly/1T6yAXJ)

** Toronto-based insurer Manulife Financial Corp is doing away with drawing blood, testing urine and collecting other biometric data for term life insurance policies of up to C$1 million ($774,233) purchased by new customers from ages 18 to 40. (bit.ly/1T6yG1q)

** The Canadian tourism industry is grappling with a demographic problem that could threaten its future: Millennials are spending far more of their travel dollars outside the country than at home. (bit.ly/1T6yKhE)

NATIONAL POST

** A legislative fix that appears to have been effective in reducing marriage fraud is about to be repealed for political and ideological reasons. (bit.ly/1T6zumU)

** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said the massive Fort McMurray wildfire that forced 80,000 people to evacuate last week had stabilized to the point that she's able to visit the devastated oilpatch city. (bit.ly/1T6zxPD) ($1 = C$1.29) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
