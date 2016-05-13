PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The grim toll from fentanyl abuse in British Columbia is climbing, accounting for at least half the drug overdose fatalities this year. Illicit drug overdoses killed an average of 64 British Columbians in each of the first four months of 2016 - a dramatic increase from last year's record-breaking tally. (bit.ly/1TSvkMo)

** The sale of Conrad Black's Toronto mansion has been put on hold after the Canada Revenue Agency placed liens against the property for C$15 million ($11.66 million) in unpaid income taxes, according to documents obtained by the Globe and Mail. (bit.ly/1TSvlzZ)

** The World Gold Council, the marketing arm of the gold industry, announced on Thursday that demand for the precious metal hit its second-highest level on record during the first quarter. (bit.ly/1TSvuTU)

NATIONAL POST

** The Ontario government's decision to ditch its plan for wind farms in the Great Lakes has become all the more awkward by the lobbyist-lubricated relationship the province developed with Windstream Energy, the company that wanted to build one of the biggest wind farms. (bit.ly/1TSvQdc)

** Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children laid out the red carpet when it lured Agostino Pierro from the UK, offering the world-renowned surgeon nearly C$700,000 in compensation. Now, barely three years later, the hospital and its star physician are embroiled in a bitter legal dispute over alleged workplace harassment. (bit.ly/1TSvV0CP)

** The Trudeau government's sweeping plan for electoral reform, which struck just the right note of idealistic boldness on the campaign trail, is dead on arrival. The Liberals are now trapped in a classic pincer of their own making - damned if they do, damned if they don't. (bit.ly/1TSw6Js) ($1 = 1.2866 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)