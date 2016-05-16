FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 16
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario government will spend more than C$7 billion ($5.42 billion) over four years on a sweeping climate change plan in a bid to cut the province's carbon footprint. (bit.ly/1YuLey1)

** Canada's home prices climbed 1.2 percent last month, marking the largest month-over-month increase for April since 2008. There was a monthly jump of 2.2 percent in Vancouver and 1.4 percent in Toronto. (bit.ly/1ZWpn2N)

NATIONAL POST

** The lone surviving Canadian hostage Robert Hall in the southern Philippines has appeared in a new video, announcing that his captor Muslim extremist group Abu Sayyaf will decapitate him and a Norwegian man next month if they do not receive C$16 million in ransom first.(bit.ly/1Nvsuha) ($1 = 1.2923 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.