FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 17
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta has put major oil sands facilities and camps under a mandatory evacuation order as the wildfire that consumed part of Fort McMurray remains out of control. All work camps and facilities north of Fort McMurray and south of Fort McKay are affected by the order issued late Monday.(bit.ly/1qqaVE0)

** Ontario's energy and auto industries have expressed surprise over the province's ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases. They warned that the plan, if imposed, would drive up home heating costs for homeowners, and that automakers would not make enough electric cars to meet its targets.(bit.ly/1TdHjHq)

** Toronto housing developer Urbancorp is pushing ahead with a restructuring under creditor protection, saying it owes millions to major banks, home buyers and investors in Israel even as its projects require "tens of millions" more to complete. (bit.ly/1TX1Xsk)

NATIONAL POST

** Telecommunications behemoth AT&T Inc announced that it plans to buy Toronto-based video streaming platform Quickplay Media Inc, a company that enables consumers to watch TV and video on any mobile device.(bit.ly/1TdHXoz)

** The Ontario government is once again drafting major policies in "back rooms", the opposition is charging after the reported leak of a C$7 billion($5.4 billion) climate-change plan to be released later this spring. (bit.ly/1Tkjgoq) ($1 = 1.2903 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.