PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Competition Bureau is setting its sights on the booming condominium sector in the Greater Toronto Area, ordering more than 100 condo boards to hand over records as part of a sweeping criminal investigation. The bureau is probing what it calls "allegations of bid-rigging and conspiracy" involving the region's multimillion-dollar condo renovation industry. (bit.ly/248YtpD)

** Canada Goose Inc is investing in its first branded stores later this year. A 4,500-square-foot location at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto will be the first to open in October, followed by a 4,000-square-foot store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, scheduled to open in November. (bit.ly/248YbyW)

** A cloud of noxious particles brewing in the air above the Alberta oil sands is one of the most prolific sources of air pollution in North America, often exceeding the total emissions from Canada's largest city, federal scientists have discovered. (bit.ly/25hO8tQ)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada police have arrested 55 people and laid more than 300 charges following a joint investigation aimed at disrupting drug distribution networks in northeastern Ontario. Drugs have been blamed for fuelling a suicide and overdose crisis in Attawapiskat and other remote First Nations communities along the James Bay coast. (bit.ly/1TCih4Z)

** Bank of Montreal kicked off the latest bank earnings season by substantially increasing provisions for energy-related credit losses in the second quarter. At the same time, the bank took a C$132 million ($101.8 million) after-tax restructuring charge to cover severance costs to reduce the workforce by 4 percent as more customers shift to mobile and online banking. (bit.ly/1WPzubt)

** The Chinese insurance company Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd is set for a major purchase in Canada. Sources indicate that the Beijing-based company with a reported $114 billion in assets has a deal to buy what amounts to a 34 percent stake in Bentall I, II, III and IV - a sprawling commercial 1.5-million-square-foot office complex, in the heart of Vancouver. (bit.ly/20FAmOl) ($1 = C$1.30) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)