PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 10

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bell Canada and its parent company BCE Inc's ratings were downgraded by DBRS Ltd. The downgrade came in light of the Canadian communications giant's plans to buy Manitoba Telecom Services Inc, which DBRS thinks is unlikely to fall through. (bit.ly/2b5Sgdw)

** The Liberal government has reversed a policy to increase the eligibility age for Old Age Security to 67, in spite of resistance from bureaucrats that the move would not be in line with what other developed countries are doing. (bit.ly/2aYLLbd)

NATIONAL POST

** TransAlta Corp's CEO Dawn Farrell said on Tuesday that tighter environmental controls for power generation companies are "here to stay". The comment was in light of new policies announced recently by the Alberta government. (bit.ly/2aYJTza)

** Albertan consumers will end up paying "closer to C$600 million ($461.22 million)", not the C$2.0 billion ($1.54 billion) alleged by the provincial government, on their electricity bills for power companies canceling controversial power contracts early. (bit.ly/2b5SfGw)