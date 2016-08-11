FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 11
August 11, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Municipalities in southwestern British Columbia are considering buying insurance to bring some crucial infrastructure back online quickly in the event of an earthquake. The province faces a 1-in-3 chance that an earthquake strong enough to cause significant damage will hit its western edge in the next 50 years, according to Natural Resources Canada. (bit.ly/2b10emZ)

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is expected to sell C$3 billion ($2.30 billion) or more in debt next week to investors sideswiped by Brexit and the impact of central bank stimulus programs, providing it with an opportunity to raise money at rock-bottom interest rates for Canadian borrowers. (bit.ly/2b0Zqys)

NATIONAL POST

** Nuvyyo, an Ottawa-based company, is using Rio's Summer Games to market its device called Tablo - essentially a 2016 version of a rabbit ears and VCR combo that allows users to access digital over-the-air transmission of television signals and enables them to pause live broadcasts, record shows or skip commercials. Its American competitor Channel Master has a similar online marketing campaign. (bit.ly/2b112bh)

** The union that represents employees at Toronto-based alternative newsweekly Now Magazine says the publication is in legal position for a work stoppage after CEO Alice Klein and management asked a provincial negotiator to issue a notice allowing the company to lock out staff as early as Aug 27.(bit.ly/2b8hwQr)

$1 = 1.3040 Canadian dollars Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
