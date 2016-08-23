PRESS DIGEST- Canada-August 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's Liberal government has bowed to public and opposition pressure in order to tighten caps further on political donations, but is still allowing cash-for-access fundraising. (bit.ly/2bdOmLS)

** Climate change is the "greatest global health threat of the 21st century," so it is incumbent that physicians take a stand to protect their patients, one of the world's leading human-rights advocates, James Orbinski, told the Canadian Medical Association. (bit.ly/2bbv1Rr)

** New data shows that about one-third of Toronto's public schools require critical repairs as Canada's largest school board, Toronto District School Board, faces a $3.4-billion maintenance backlog. (bit.ly/2bbvQth)

NATIONAL POST

** Twitter Canada has a head of News and Government again, an important position to the company as it tries to get more media and political influencers to incorporate its products into their daily workflow. The position was previously held by Steve Ladurantaye. (bit.ly/2bbsSoI)

** Mogo Financial Technology Inc unveiled a mobile application on Monday, hoping to attract clients with an app that gives them access to a suite of credit and loan products and services in under three minutes. (bit.ly/2bbsQx0) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)