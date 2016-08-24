FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-August 24
August 24, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-August 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta is facing the longest recession in its recorded history and the province's finance minister is warning that the provincial government won't be able to create enough jobs to incorporate thousands of unemployed Albertans.(bit.ly/2beYZ73)

** Chevron Canada Ltd is selling its gas station in downtown Vancouver as underused land in key city locations continues to spur redevelopment. It happens to be one of the last two remaining gas stations in downtown Vancouver. (bit.ly/2bf0Kkr)

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta's economy is heading for the largest two-year contraction on record, as private sector investment continues to fall, by a projected 16 per cent this year, and the government's deficit increased to almost C$10.9 billion. (bit.ly/2beXs0x)

** The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said some of Canada's biggest banks are ceding market share in the small and medium-sized business market. (bit.ly/2beYYA0) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
