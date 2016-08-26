FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug. 26
August 26, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug. 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A takeover proposal to rescue debt-hobbled Twin Butte Energy Ltd is in jeopardy as debt holders angry over the prospect of a major markdown in the value of their securities pledge to reject the deal. (bit.ly/2bSk3Mf)

** As the Liberals prepare to launch their signature anti-terrorism initiative, they have closed the door on a previous one by the Conservative government called Kanishka Project. (bit.ly/2bSlGd8)

NATIONAL POST

** General Electric Co is set to break ground Friday on a new factory in Welland, Ontario, that will employ 220 people with the possibility of significant expansion. (bit.ly/2bSlQ3X)

** Rick Peterson, a Vancouver-based financial services executive, is mulling a bid to lead the Conservative Party of Canada and plans to enter the race in late September. (bit.ly/2bSmPRS) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
