a year ago
August 29, 2016

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** As they begin to harvest what may be one of the largest canola crops on record, many farmers are growing increasingly concerned over the prospect of a drastically smaller export market as China stands firm on its plan to stall Canadian exports of the seed. (bit.ly/2bQnc0z)

** A surge in bootleg fentanyl overdoses in western Canada and in northern U.S. states is now on Ontario's doorstep as the country's most populous province faces an imminent public health crisis for which it is woefully unprepared, organizations involved in drug issues are warning. (bit.ly/2bQnhBs)

** British Columbia plans to hire a new superintendent to oversee the real estate industry and complete an overhaul of the provincial body that regulates it by early this fall. (bit.ly/2bQofNX)

** Despite election promise by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to eliminate boil-water advisories on reserves within five years, data suggests federal government will fall short of the objective without significant changes in its approach to rectifying the problem. (bit.ly/2bQovfS)

NATIONAL POST

** As Trudeau endeavours to represent an open, interconnected and inclusive Canada on the multilateral stage, his last Liberal predecessor, Paul Martin, says this year's G20 summit in Hangzhou, China presents an opportunity to make globalization really work. (bit.ly/2bQpqNj) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
