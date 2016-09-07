PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 7

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The head of housing agency Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is warning there simply will not be enough money available for Ottawa to meet expectations for a national strategy to tackle the wide-ranging problems in the housing market. bit.ly/2bXymkx

** An alleged rape victim asked by a judge why she did not close her knees for protection says the question made her hate herself. The complainant, who was a 19-year-old homeless addict at the time of the alleged rape in 2011, is at the heart of a hearing in which Federal Court Justice Robin Camp stands to lose his job over his conduct of a sexual-assault trial.bit.ly/2bVZovn

** Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch says her proposal to screen immigrants for "anti-Canadian values" is about promoting tolerance and equality, even as a senior aide in former prime minister Stephen Harper's office calls the idea dangerous and "Orwellian". bit.ly/2cnYkgf

** Some school boards in the Greater Toronto Area allow students to be exempted from classes based on religious beliefs, including music and art - but only as a last resort and after failing to reach a compromise with parents. The issue of allowing children to withdraw from classes flared up at Canada's largest school board after a group of Muslim parents were offered an accommodation, not a full exemption, from music class at their Scarborough elementary school. bit.ly/2cryxCI

NATIONAL POST

** The proposed C$37 billion ($28.83 billion) acquisition of Spectra Energy Corp by Calgary-based Enbridge Inc announced on Tuesday will substantially boost the company's natural gas asset base, giving it a foothold in several critical North American gas markets. The deal is part of a recent jockeying by major pipeline operators to grow their positions inside some of North America's most promising gas fields. bit.ly/2cjAmV2

** Canadian-born barrister Robert Tibbo helped Edward Snowden, the former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor who leaked an unprecedented cache of classified documents to the media, escape Hong Kong and the clutches of U.S. law enforcement. He speaks fondly of his famous client, and still jealously guards certain aspects of their relationship, most notably how he was retained to represent the most-sought-after dissident in the world. bit.ly/2c5LQIl