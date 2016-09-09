FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 9
September 9, 2016

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** As Vancouver's housing market began sizzling, border guards at the nearby international airport were seizing millions of dollars in undeclared cash from Chinese citizens, with total amounts jumping 50 percent in each of the past three calendar years, government data show. (bit.ly/2bXnRKS)

** The Ontario Energy Board is looking into Enbridge Inc's C$37 billion ($28.56 billion) deal to acquire Houston-based Spectra Energy Corp to determine whether it must approve the resulting change in ownership of Spectra's Union Gas subsidiary. (bit.ly/2bXoZxU)

NATIONAL POST

** The mushroom market keeps growing, with sales of the fresh Canadian fungi climbing about three to five percent annually for the past five year, Ontario-based Highline Produce Ltd acquired All Seasons Mushrooms Inc, one of the largest mushroom growers in Western Canada. (bit.ly/2bXrsII)

** With print circulation in decline and digital subscriptions not able to make up the revenue gap, the Globe and Mail is asking staff to take voluntary buyouts in a bid to cut costs. (bit.ly/2bXshRP) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

