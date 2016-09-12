PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept. 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Several critics are joining the B.C. government in urging Ottawa to crack down on tax cheaters and toughen existing rules, after a Globe and Mail investigation uncovered possible tax evasion and fraud by real estate speculators in Vancouver's overpriced market. (bit.ly/2cQzyJi)

** Hillary Clinton suffered a medical episode Sunday that her doctor now says was pneumonia while attending a ceremony in New York marking the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (bit.ly/2cQAqgW)

** Ontario's ruling Liberals are expected to unveil promised cuts to electricity bills in Monday's Throne Speech, tackling the province's most intractable pocketbook irritant. (bit.ly/2cQAIVk)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto police recovered three loaded handguns and drugs from an east-end home early Sunday morning after a report of gunfire at a house party. (bit.ly/2cQzw44) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)