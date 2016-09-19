FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 19
September 19, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Sept 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government will move this fall to impose a minimum, national carbon price on provinces that fail to adopt their own pricing system for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, a plan that is adamantly opposed by some key premiers. bit.ly/2chxILq

** Negotiators for unionized General Motors Co workers in Canada and company officials appeared to make some progress in weekend talks aimed at averting a strike and securing new investment for plants in Oshawa, Ontario, and St. Catharines, Ontario. bit.ly/2chyBDX

NATIONAL POST

** MPs return to the House of Commons on Monday, officially ending their summer of spending, a summer that saw government MPs hand out cheques for almost $8 billion for at least two tennis courts, several hockey arena renovations, two flagpoles and one gazebo. bit.ly/2cjOO0d (Compiled by Manisha Kabi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
