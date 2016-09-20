PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa has agreed to negotiate a bilateral extradition treaty with China - a move that took place a day before jailed Canadian missionary Kevin Garratt was ordered deported from the country. bit.ly/2cA2gcz

** Auto manufacturing has a future beyond 2019 in Oshawa, Ontario, after a deal between General Motors Co and Unifor, the union that represents the company's workers in Canada. The agreement saves 2,500 jobs at a plant that has been on the endangered list with the scheduled closing of one assembly line next year and the gradual phasing out of another assembly line during the next three years. The tentative agreement averts a strike that would have halted vehicle production in Oshawa and output of engines and transmissions at a factory in St. Catharines, Ontario, which supplies several of the auto maker's North American assembly plants. bit.ly/2cFums1

** Encana Corp is raising more than $1 billion in a marketed share issue, a departure from priced bought deals that are more often used to raise money in the oil patch. Encana plans to use half the proceeds from the sale of 107 million shares to help fund its 2017 capital spending, much of which will be in the Permian shale oil play in Texas. The rest will be used to reduce debt, which has hovered slightly above industry norms. bit.ly/2clSEpO

** British Columbia announced on Monday it would make the largest investment in rental stock in the province's history while also naming a new watchdog to ensure homeowners have more protection against unscrupulous realtors. bit.ly/2clJl9i

NATIONAL POST

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled the Liberal government's long-anticipated overhaul of Canada Pension Plan benefits on Monday, but Canadians may have to wait nearly a decade more to see the changes translate into economic growth. While the rollout will begin 2019, the expected benefits to the economy will likely not be felt until after the staged CPP adjustments have been fully implemented in 2025. bit.ly/2cr7t8D

** Seven Generations Energy Ltd is buying into proposed liquefied natural gas projects once considered long shots to be built on the West Coast. Seven Generations, a natural gas producer in Alberta and British Columbia, announced on Monday it had acquired a minority interest in private equity-backed Steelhead LNG, which is proposing two gas export projects on Vancouver Island. bit.ly/2d7QYB7 (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)