PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TMX Group Ltd, Canada's largest stock exchange operator, is cutting 10 percent of its work force as part of an ongoing effort to reduce costs. TMX said it intends to eliminate roughly 115 positions, 95 full-time staff and a further 20 consultants and contractors. bit.ly/2cQR1xM

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has forged a formal alliance with major banks in Australia and Israel to collaborate in the areas of digital banking, financial technology and cyber security in a bid to reduce costs and boost innovation. bit.ly/2cQaQH2

** Canada's telecom watchdog has introduced the first phase of a new wholesale regime that will force major providers to give smaller competitors access to their ultra-fast fibre networks, which connect directly to consumers' homes. bit.ly/2d8iBpn (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)