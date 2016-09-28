PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal Liberal cabinet has approved the construction of an $11.4 billion terminal to export liquefied natural gas from northern British Columbia, subject to the project's owners meeting an array of conditions designed to reduce the proposal's environmental footprint. Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who made the announcement late Tuesday in the Vancouver suburb of Richmond, outlined 190 conditions that Pacific NorthWest LNG must meet before building an export terminal on B.C.'s northern coast, including a cap on greenhouse gas emissions that would cut them nearly 20 percent below what was first proposed. bit.ly/2d2Qolu

** In the clearest sign yet that Ontario is losing patience with Bombardier Inc, the government has privately signalled it is open to commissioning vehicles from other companies for a key Toronto transit project. The Quebec-based company is contracted to provide 182 vehicles to Metrolinx for light-rail lines in Toronto. But Bombardier has struggled with persistent delays in producing a prototype for testing, and the government is showing new willingness to look elsewhere for part of the order. bit.ly/2cBY5Rs

NATIONAL POST

** Amazon Canada has upped the competitive stakes in the lead-up to the busiest shopping period of the year by offering free same-day delivery in Toronto and Vancouver for members of its Amazon Prime program. Amazon.ca said Tuesday that Prime subscribers, who pay $79 per year for free delivery on items with no minimum order, will be entitled to free same-day delivery on orders above $25 on orders placed in the two cities. bit.ly/2d3rNAk

** Ontario Securities Commission chair Maureen Jensen says Canada's compensation model for mutual funds is fundamentally flawed and that regulators are looking at an outright ban on embedded fund fees as a "possible solution." bit.ly/2deLuSa (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)