FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 3, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will unveil on Monday new measures aimed at slowing the flood of foreign money pouring into overheated housing markets like Vancouver and Toronto, a significant federal intervention in the sector. bit.ly/2d87HiW

** Toronto-based Kensington Capital Partners is poised to win a British Columbia government mandate to manage a C$190 million ($145.32 million) pool of venture capital - a cornerstone of the province's innovation strategy. bit.ly/2d87tbG

** D-Wave Systems Inc, based in Burnaby, British Columbia, which is hoping to revolutionize computing by harnessing the mysterious power of quantum physics has quietly raised $21 million in advance of what it anticipates will be a significant funding round next year. bit.ly/2d88BMy

** Ottawa's plan to legalize marijuana - a key piece of the Liberal election platform last fall - has spawned hundreds of storefront dispensaries across the country ahead of the legislation, although the federal government has taken no responsibility for the boom it has created. bit.ly/2d86RmB

NATIONAL POST

** Costco is aggressively stepping up its expansion in Canada after years of strong success in this market, a move likely to put even more of a squeeze on traditional grocers such as Loblaw and Sobeys. bit.ly/2d8aBnN

** Malaysia's Petronas rumored to be seeking buyers for its Pacific NorthWest LNG project could struggle to offload its upstream natural gas assets due to the still-unproven competitiveness in its operations, one analyst says. bit.ly/2d8b0Xr ($1 = 1.3075 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.