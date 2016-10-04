FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 4
October 4, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an ultimatum to the provinces on Monday, announcing his government's plan to set a minimum carbon tax even as environment ministers were meeting in Montreal to discuss options for carbon pricing. bit.ly/2dsjBpH

** VMedia Inc's attempt to break some live TV channels away from the cable box and into the world of online streaming is going to court as Bell Media protests the legality of the upstart television provider's new service. bit.ly/2dskajz

** Canadian banking regulations have stifled competition and innovation, leaving smaller players at a competitive disadvantage to the Big Six banks, according to a report from the C.D. Howe Institute. bit.ly/2dsjOt6

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government is taking aim at slowing Canada's overheated housing market with new measures, including closing a tax loophole used by foreign buyers and stress testing more domestic mortgages. bit.ly/2dsml6m

** Canada's finance minister believes the housing market remains hot, but healthy. It just needs a little more regulatory care to keep it that way and not harm the economy in the process. bit.ly/2dsn9s2 (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
