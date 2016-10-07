PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 7

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Thomson Reuters Corp is undertaking a major expansion to its Canadian operation with a plan to build a technology hub that will add 400 high-tech jobs in downtown Toronto over the next two years. bit.ly/2cWzRRV

** Canada will see an upsurge in protests and other direct action from indigenous communities if governments approve pipelines and energy projects without their consent, Assembly of First Nations Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde said on Thursday. bit.ly/2cWzmaz

** Quebec's securities regulator presented a "distorted picture" of events in outlining how former Amaya Inc chief executive David Baazov was the source in a sophisticated insider-trading and kickback scheme involving a group of closely knit friends and associates, his lawyer says. bit.ly/2cWzxmf

** Ladies Learning Code, a five-year old organization that has taught more than 40,000 women and girls how to program software, announced on Thursday it is spearheading the creation of Canada Learning Code. Its goal is to teach 10 million Canadians how to code over the next decade while it also expects to apply for charitable status and raise C$50 million ($38 million) to fund its goals. bit.ly/2cWzk2G

NATIONAL POST

** Millennials will lose up to 20 percent of their purchasing power from new mortgage rules, which will exacerbate affordability issues, says an organization that represents about 20,000 realtors in British Columbia. bit.ly/2cWzyXo

** Foreign buyers dropped to 1 percent of the Vancouver resale market after being as high as 19 percent, according to a new report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. bit.ly/2cWyJ0E

** When Rick Peterson officially enters the leadership race for the federal Conservatives in a week or so, he will do so with the support and policy advice of Mark Mullins, a former Bay Street chief economist and a former executive director of the Vancouver-based think-tank the Fraser Institute. bit.ly/2cWz9nP