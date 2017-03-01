PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for sweeping immigration reform with a "merit-based" method for allowing people into the U.S., citing Canada's points system as a model. tgam.ca/2mJT7mr

** Amaya Inc founder David Baazov will face trial this November as lawyers from Quebec's securities regulator prepare to lay out their case in the largest insider trading investigation in Canadian history. tgam.ca/2mcPh8G

** The Trump condo-hotel tower in Vancouver has opened to praise from Donald Trump's family and scorn from protesters opposed to the U.S. President, while the Malaysian developers look to capitalize on a tourism boom. tgam.ca/2m7jsh5

NATIONAL POST

** TransCanada Corp has suspended a lawsuit against the U.S. government over its contentious Keystone XL pipeline after the proposal was revived last month. bit.ly/2mJUam2

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp has a new how-to guidebook on buying a home and one of the more intriguing bits of advice is not to take on as large a loan as you might qualify for from your financial institution. bit.ly/2mIcgVO (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)