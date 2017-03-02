PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia health officials have granted all the required licences to allow the sale of Retirement Concepts to a subsidiary of Anbang Insurance in a deal believed to have exceeded C$1 billion ($748 million). The firm has faced questions in the United States over its ownership and possible ties to the Chinese state. tgam.ca/2lCqoiU

** Republican fundraiser and activist Kelly Craft has moved a step closer to becoming Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada. She is being vetted by the U.S. State Department, the first move toward an appointment. tgam.ca/2lWUVKW

NATIONAL POST

** Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen doubled down on Wednesday on Liberal legislation that, along with several major changes to immigration law, would reinstate the citizenship of a convicted militant. bit.ly/2mHdMrY

** The Bank of Canada is holding its benchmark overnight interest rate at 0.5 percent as it says Canada faces "persistent economic slack." bit.ly/2mwCgXQ

** Federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he will be pressing ahead with budget plans, including possible adjustments to Canada's tax regime, despite gleaning few specifics during a meeting on Wednesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington about what shape U.S. tax reform will take. bit.ly/2mwr4e2