5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 8
March 8, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto fintech startup Dream Payments Corp has landed a key financing from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and will roll out a landmark partnership with banking giant JPMorgan Chase this month as it positions itself to be a friend, rather than a foe, of the industry's established giants. tgam.ca/2n52cal

** Forum Equity Partners, a Toronto-based alternative investment manager with C$1.3 billion ($968 million) under management, is backing an initiative that will seek to put individual, natural gas-fired power plants within Ontario hotels, manufacturing facilities and other businesses. tgam.ca/2mAywEj

** Potential Chinese property buyers dramatically shifted their inquiries from Vancouver to other major Canadian cities after a foreign-buyer tax was introduced in Vancouver this past summer, according to data from Chinese foreign-property portal Juwai.com. tgam.ca/2mhslUY

NATIONAL POST

** Non-Canadians detained for immigration infractions are almost three times less likely to be released in Ontario than those detained in the rest of Canada, an analysis of internal Immigration and Refugee Board data suggests. bit.ly/2mDApjP

** Inspired by the left-wing populist campaign run by Bernie Sanders in the United States, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton officially announced her bid for the federal NDP leadership Tuesday. bit.ly/2mTsFe5

** Royal Bank of Canada customers can now e-transfer money by asking Siri, Apple's virtual assistant. RBC on Tuesday launched free money transfers using the voice command feature on the iPhone and iPad for its personal banking clients. bit.ly/2ndYg66 ($1 = 1.3433 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

