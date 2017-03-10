March 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finance Minister Charles Sousa said on Thursday he was
looking at the tax as one of a number of options to control
aggressive growth in home prices, after rejecting such a measure
last year. tgam.ca/2nbSHWD
** The Canadian Securities Administrators issued new
guidelines on Thursday for social media usage, telling companies
they must continue to report material information with
traditional press releases but can use social media to further
disseminate the news. tgam.ca/2m70ZhA
** As the U.S. border tightens for both political and
bureaucratic reasons, the federal government is launching a new
stream of its temporary foreign worker program to entice highly
skilled workers to come to Canada. tgam.ca/2mnSQGy
NATIONAL POST
** Google Inc is building its first cloud region
in Canada, which it says will allow businesses to keep sensitive
data within the country while also speeding up services like
machine learning that helps better analyze information. bit.ly/2lKnmxa
** Canada's biggest banks and insurance companies have
launched a private-sector fund of up to $1 billion to provide
long-term financing to burgeoning high-growth businesses, the
firms announced on Thursday. bit.ly/2m3YGeD
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)