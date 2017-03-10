March 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Finance Minister Charles Sousa said on Thursday he was looking at the tax as one of a number of options to control aggressive growth in home prices, after rejecting such a measure last year. tgam.ca/2nbSHWD

** The Canadian Securities Administrators issued new guidelines on Thursday for social media usage, telling companies they must continue to report material information with traditional press releases but can use social media to further disseminate the news. tgam.ca/2m70ZhA

** As the U.S. border tightens for both political and bureaucratic reasons, the federal government is launching a new stream of its temporary foreign worker program to entice highly skilled workers to come to Canada. tgam.ca/2mnSQGy

** Google Inc is building its first cloud region in Canada, which it says will allow businesses to keep sensitive data within the country while also speeding up services like machine learning that helps better analyze information. bit.ly/2lKnmxa

** Canada's biggest banks and insurance companies have launched a private-sector fund of up to $1 billion to provide long-term financing to burgeoning high-growth businesses, the firms announced on Thursday. bit.ly/2m3YGeD (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)