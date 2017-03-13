PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's federal agencies in charge of statistics and taxes both say they have fixed vulnerabilities in their computer systems that forced them to shut down some online services over the weekend. tgam.ca/2mikvah

** The military's top police officer says his service will review all sexual assault cases that were dismissed as unfounded going back to 2010, making the Canadian Forces Military Police Group one of more than 50 forces to commit to similar audits in response to a Globe and Mail investigation. tgam.ca/2mivOzc

** Justin Trudeau has often said that open party nominations would allow local members to choose who can become a Liberal candidate, but a recent race shows that the Prime Minister has the final word over who gets on the ballot in some of these hotly contested campaigns. tgam.ca/2mir0df

NATIONAL POST

** Emerging as a bonafide Canadian oil powerhouse, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's blockbuster C$12.7 billion ($9.45 billion) deal with Royal Dutch Shell has propelled the company into the exclusive club of listed global companies that pump out more than a million barrels of oil every day. bit.ly/2mizpxd

** Canadian pipelines will fill up earlier than expected and, according to a new report, lead to a surge in oil-by-rail shipments as early as this year. bit.ly/2mitGYu ($1 = 1.3445 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)