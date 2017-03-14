PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Tim Hortons franchisees are banding together to push back against the cost-cutting campaign run by its parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc, saying that it is causing product shortages, declining quality and even safety concerns that are harming the brand. tgam.ca/2mmMEgp

** After issuing an apology earlier this month saying that it "did not live up to" its relationship with members, Air Miles is making changes to its loyalty program in an effort to hold on to customers. tgam.ca/2mmDXTy

** The British Columbia Liberal government has opened the door to limits on political donations for the first time, promising to establish an independent panel to shape reform of what has been described as the "wild west" of campaign finance in Canada. tgam.ca/2mmFRDz

** British Columbia's highest court has ruled drug dealers pushing fentanyl should receive sentences of up to 36 months - three times longer than other street-level dealers – to recognize the "scourge" of the deadly synthetic opioid. tgam.ca/2mmUB5k

NATIONAL POST

** Canadians don't trust U.S. President Donald Trump to treat Canada gently in upcoming North American Free Trade Agreement re-negotiations, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute. bit.ly/2mn2He1

** Western Canadian natural gas producers could get a $25 billion boost in revenue with a pipeline shipping deal struck with TransCanada Corp on Monday, analysts said. bit.ly/2mmYfvR

** Canadian financial technology provider DH Corp has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Texas-based Vista Equity Partners for roughly C$2.7 billion ($2.01 billion), the companies announced Monday. bit.ly/2mn0aAD ($1 = 1.3459 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)