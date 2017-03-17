FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 17
March 17, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Tim Hortons Inc's top executives are setting up internal reviews of key franchisee grievances in a bid to quell discontent stemming from heavy corporate cost-cutting that some restaurant owners say harms the brand. tgam.ca/2mBN8jU

** The Alberta government expects to more than double its debt over the next three years and run deficits for six years, all while counting on rising oil prices and unbuilt pipelines to rescue the province's finances. tgam.ca/2mBMumt

** The Conservative Party is investigating allegations of what leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary is calling massive voter fraud by at least one of his leadership challengers. tgam.ca/2ngCYbZ

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Goose Holdings Inc, known for its C$900 parkas with coyote fur-lined hoods, saw its share price open at C$23.86 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, almost 40 per cent higher than the initial offering price of C$17. bit.ly/2mzuGrk

** Quebecor Inc's price target got a boost from analysts at numerous banks after the communications and media company posted strong results on Wednesday. bit.ly/2mPR01m (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

