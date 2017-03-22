FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada- March 22
March 22, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada- March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Canada is evaluating intelligence passed on by the United States to determine if it should require passengers traveling from some Middle Eastern countries to pack all large electronic devices other than mobile cellphones in their checked baggage. tgam.ca/2mTrrMa

** Crown lawyers have mysteriously walked away from charges against 35 alleged associates of the Montreal Mafia. The development is a new setback for a once-promising prosecution, but allows federal authorities to sidestep questions about police surveillance gear. tgam.ca/2mPbcPs

** Canadian investors are losing access to a pioneer of emerging markets investing, as Mark Mobius hands off control of Franklin Templeton's suite of funds. tgam.ca/2nJ1mnd

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Solar Inc's president says U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-coal and pro-fossil fuel policies have not affected sales of its solar cells, though panel prices and its own share price have fallen. bit.ly/2o3X9GJ

** BCE Inc paid Chief Executive George Cope slightly less last year than it has in the past after the telecom giant's financial performance fell below internal targets, according to company documents. bit.ly/2nmlURs (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

