March 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau has put off tax hikes on
wealthier Canadians, delivering a budget Wednesday that promises
new money for job training, child care and social housing but
offers no plan to improve the country's debt outlook. tgam.ca/2neJZJk
** The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has made Canada
a prospective member, welcoming Ottawa into an institution that
marks one of China's leading efforts to take a place of global
leadership. tgam.ca/2nqU6LQ
** Mounting troubles at U.S. parent Sears Holdings Corp
raise questions about the fate of Sears Canada Inc
, which has also suffered from declining financial
results. tgam.ca/2n8nNij
NATIONAL POST
** Vancouver-based streaming company Silver Wheaton Corp
is proposing a name change to Wheaton Precious Metals
Corp as it seeks a brand that better reflects the increasingly
large contribution gold is making to its bottom line. bit.ly/2nUIRsF
** Trican Well Service Ltd said it would issue new
shares to buy fracking competitor Canyon Services Group Inc
for C$637 million ($478 million) Wednesday even though
both companies have oilfield service equipment sitting idle. bit.ly/2mTNwJF
** Restaurant chain Freshii Inc posted strong
sales at locations open for more than a year in its first
quarter as a public company as it pursues an aggressive global
expansion plan. bit.ly/2o7T30q
($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)